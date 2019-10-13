‘Villa Dwellers’ to vie at Guwahati filmfest. in India

The film is set during the Iran-Iraq war, when some of the families of the Iranian soldiers stayed at residential villas near the frontline waiting to see their loved ones. Aziz and her grandchildren go the complex to get a chance to visit her son, Davoud. After her arrival, new adventures begin.

The Iranian feature won the Best First Film award at Iran’s Fajr Film Festival, as well as the Best Supporting Actress award for Soraya Ghasemi at Asia-Pacific Film Festival in Japan.

The Guwahati International Film Festival will be held in the capital city of the State Assam between 31st October and 6th November 2019.

In its first edition, the Indian festival opened with the screening of the Oscar winning ‘The Salesman’, directed by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi.

It was previously announced that another Iranian film, ‘Iro’ by Hadi Mohaghegh, will take part at Guwahati festival.

MS/4743922