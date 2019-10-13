‘The Skier’ goes to Sharjah children filmfest. in UAE

Directed by Fereydoun Najafi, ‘The Skier’ is the story of a young boy, Jolie, who, prior to the beginning of a race in the afternoon, decides to save a mountain goat which is to be sacrificed for the occasion of a traditional ceremony.

‘The Skier’ is an ethno-fictional film that documents vanishing tribal traditions, painting a portrait of the ethnic community of the Bakhtiari people of southwest Iran.

The film will be taking part at the competition section of the 7th edition of Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF), to be screened at Cinemacity Imax ZeroSix movie theater on October 17.

‘The Skier’ has previously won the Best Film Award at the 21st Olympia International Film Festival for Children and Young People in Greece, as well as the Silver Dhow Award at Zanzibar International Film Festival in Tanzania.

Launched in 2013, Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFF) is dedicated to enhance the media literacy of children and youth, foster children’s and youth’s creativity and showcase the very best in filmmaking for, by and about children and the youth, according to the event’s website.

Its 7th edition will be held on 14 - 18 October 2019.

