‘Greyish’ goes to St. Louis Intl. Filmfest.

‘Greyish’ is about a woolen old man and his stages of life as a metaphor for everyone’s lives.

It had previously taken part in Edmonton International Film Festival in Canada, as well as Cartoon Club – International Festival of Animation Cinema, Comics and Games in Italy.

The St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF) is an annual film festival in St. Louis, Missouri, which has been running since 1992. The coordinating organization changed its name to "Cinema St. Louis" in 2003. The festival screens approximately 300 films over a period of 10 days during November.

The 28th St. Louis International Film Festival (2019 SLIFF) will be held on 7-17 November.

