'Platform' goes to 37th Milano Intl. FICTS Fest

‘Platform’ is the story of Shahrbanu, Sohaila, and Elaheh Mansourian, three sisters who are Wushu fighters. Born into a poor family, their father made them work in the fields to support the family. When their father left, they sought a better life – and joined the Iranian national Wushu team.

“SPORT MOVIES & TV 2019” is the Final of 16 Festivals (around the 5 Continents) of the “World FICTS Challenge” Worldwide Championship of Television, Cinema, Sport, Culture and Communication scheduled in Milano (Italy), from October 25 to 30.

The film has won the best director award at the Cinema d’iDEA Film Festival in Italy, as well as the best debut feature award at the 27th edition of the Raindance Film Festival in the UK.

ZZ/IRN83515632