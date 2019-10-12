‘Driving Lessons’ wins at women filmfest. in S Korea

The film tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

The short film had previously won the award for best short drama at the 13th edition of the I Will Tell International Film Festival in London.

Film Festival for Women's Rights (FIWOM), sponsored by Korea Women's Hot Line, started in 2006 with an aim to promote awareness about women’s issues and stories about brave women.

The 13th edition of the event was held on 2-6 October 2019.

