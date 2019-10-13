  1. Culture
‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ goes to Salto filmfest. in Uruguay

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’, about the world-renowned filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, has been accepted into the lineup of 4th edition of Salto Independent Film Festival in Uruguay.

The documentary ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’, directed by Mahmoudreza Sani and produced by Behrouz Neshan, is the latest narrative on the late, world-renowned Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

The piece attempts to depict Kiarostami’s worldview and his perspective on life and cinema.

The fourth edition of Salto Independent Film Festival will be held on October 14 – 18, 2019 in the city of Salto in Uruguay.

The film had previously taken part at Eurasia International Monthly Film Festival in Russia.

