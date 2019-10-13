  1. Culture
Iran’s Cinema Vérité receives over 600 submissions for national section

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – As many as 687 documentaries by Iranian filmmakers have been submitted to the national section of 13th Iran International Documentary Film Festival, known as Cinema Vérité.

According to the event's organizers, the documentaries include 74 full-length, 188 half-length and 413 short films. 

This year, the number of submitted films to the national section shows some 8 percent increase compared to last year, with the number of submissions standing at 634. 

It was previously announced that nearly 6,000 documentaries from over 100 countries such as Italy, Turkey, UK, Germany, US, Finland, Korea, Egypt, etc., have submitted films to the international section of the festival.

Cinema Vérité is Iran’s most prominent festival dedicated to documentaries, with an aim to express the relationship between reality and truth through documentary films.

The event is held in national and international competition, and includes other categories such as Portrait, Islamic Revolution Documentaries, Special Screenings, Out of Competition, as well as a film market, and workshops.

Last year, 56 documentaries from 33 countries made up the screening program of the festival, with Germany leading with 8 films in the lineup. ‘A House for You’ by Mehdi Bakhshi won the festival’s Turquoise Symbol for Best Documentary.

Organized by Iran Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), and presided over by Mohammad Hamidi Moghadam, the 13th Iran International Documentary Film Festival will be held under the theme “Truth is the Best Guide” from 9th Dec. to 16th Dec. 2019 in Tehran.

