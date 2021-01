Kolkata International Children's Film Festival will be held from January 22 to 26, 2021 in Kolkata, and the second edition of the Guwahati International Children's Film Festival is scheduled to be held in mid-February in Guwahati, India.

The Iranian films "Train That Night" directed by Hamid Reza Ghotbi and "The Reversed Path" directed by Abolfazl Jalili will be screened in the competition section of these two Indian international film festivals.

