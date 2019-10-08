Iran, Russia to carry out joint military drill in near future: Khanzadi

“When two or three countries carry out joint military drills it means they are experiencing high levels of cooperation,” Khanzadi said in Russia where he is to participate in the 4th meeting of the Caspian Sea navy commanders.

“Agreement on military cooperation among Caspian Sea states will be signed during the meeting of the Caspian Sea navy commanders,” he informed.

“The agreement includes cooperation on security, training, technical and maritime rescue sectors,” the Iranian top commander added.

The 4th meeting of the Caspian Sea navy commanders is slated to be held in Saint Petersburg on Wednesday.

Khanzadi paid a visit to the Russian Navy fleet late in June, where he held talks with Russian commanders while visiting their destroyers.

He was among guests from different countries who reviewed the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River.

As the Iranian commander announced in late April, based on previous negotiations with the Russian Navy, the force will dispatch a fleet to the southern regions of Iran this year.

