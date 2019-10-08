Iran’s Army Navy cmdr. arrives in Moscow

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi left Tehran for Moscow to participate at the 4th meeting of the Caspian Sea littoral states' navy commanders which is set to be held on Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

He is to hold talks with his counterparts on the development of defense and military cooperation in the Caspian Sea region.

The negotiations follow the agreement that has already been signed in previous meetings of Caspian Sea littoral states' navy commanders, Khanzadi said upon arrival in Moscow.

The talks with the Russian side involve short, medium and long-term horizons aimed at expanding Iran-Russia defense cooperation in all sections of the two countries' armed forces, he added.

Caspian Sea littoral states include Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

