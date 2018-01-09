Iran holds sway on 20% of Caspian Sea

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Naghavi said that according to the Navy Commander Iran exercises authority over its 20% share of the Caspian Sea.

Iran's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission spokesman Seyyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini told Mehr News about the session which was held on Tuesday concerning Caspian sea legal regime and its related convention.

Naghavi said “Chairman of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi stated at the beginning of the session that the Islamic Republic of Iran calls for the realization of its rights in the Caspian Sea.”

“Later in the session, Iran’s Navy Commander Khanzadi stated that Iran has total control over 20% of the Caspian Sea and said the mission of Iran’s navy is to take necessary measures at educational, supervisory, security and defensive levels,” Naghavi added.

Naghavi said that according to Khanzadi the Islamic Republic of Iran will host the meeting of the navy commanders of the Indian Ocean states which will probably take place in April 2018 with about 60 Navy Commanders in attendance.

“Navy Commander Khanzadi also stressed the necessity of the delimitation of the Caspian Sea and the collective effort to maintain security in the Caspian Sea,” Naghavi said.

“During the session stress was placed on the document approved by the National Security Council and it was generally agreed that we must all honor it,” Naghavi stated.

Naghavi highlighted the fact that environmental concerns were also discussed and added “it is necessary for officials, experts and university researchers to reach general agreement and harmony among themselves. We must hold specialized meetings in order to prevent difference of opinion in this regard.”

During the session the authoritative presence of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Caspian Sea was highlighted and honored.

