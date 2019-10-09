Army Ground Force staging unexpected military drill in NW Iran

The war-game kicked off on Wednesday morning with Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi and Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioomars Heidari in presence.

Rapid reaction and attacking units are taking part in drills on the ground while also backed by helicopters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Aviation.

The war game is being staged under the motto ‘One Target, One Bullet’ and its aim is to enhance readiness, and reaction agility and also to evaluate different units.

