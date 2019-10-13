5th Sea & Offshore Expo 2019 to kick off on Dec. 15-17

This exhibition will be held with the sponsorship of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), private sector organizations and unions with the participation of leading companies, organizations, and top entrepreneurs.

Improving the process of dissemination of information services in the relevant area, establishing more interaction with public and private sectors, organizing Investment Opportunities Conference at sea and launching tutorial workshops are of the most important topics in this edition of the exhibition.

Of the most and salient important programs of this maritime exhibition, it should be referred to the participation of 200 startups in the maritime field with the aim of creating an opportunity for more interaction of investors and entrepreneurs, introducing financial resources for financing relevant projects, introducing successful investors and also high capabilities of the private sector to the public organizations.

Participation of representatives of private sector companies from countries including Turkey, Iraq, Kazakhstan, India, and Azerbaijan indicates the suitable situation of Iran’s maritime industry in the international arena.

