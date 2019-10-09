Caspian Sea naval commanders discuss cooperation

As reported, the commanders will unanimously sign an MoU at the end of the held meeting.

On the sidelines of the event, Commander of the Iranian Army's Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi will meet and hold talks with his Russian, Kazakh and Azeri counterparts.

His talks with the Russian commander will revolve around carrying out a trilateral military drill among Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean.

Khanzadi announced on Tuesday that Iran and Russia will conduct a joint military exercise in the near future.

“When two or three countries carry out joint military drills it means they are experiencing high levels of cooperation,” Khanzadi said earlier while in Russia.

“Agreement on military cooperation among Caspian Sea states will be signed during the meeting of the Caspian Sea navy commanders,” he informed.

“The agreement includes cooperation on security, training, technical and maritime rescue sectors,” the Iranian top commander added.

Khanzadi paid a visit to the Russian Navy fleet late in June, where he held talks with Russian commanders while visiting their destroyers.

He was among guests from different countries who reviewed the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River.

As the Iranian commander announced in late April, based on previous negotiations with the Russian Navy, the force will dispatch a fleet to the southern regions of Iran this year.

MNA/4742264