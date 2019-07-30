Iran, Russia sign MoU on maritime defense cooperation

Commander of the Iranian Army's Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi held talks with Russian Navy's Commander-in-Chief, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, on Monday.

Khanzadi was on a three-day visit to Russia to attend a ceremony marking the country’s Navy Day, called the Main Naval Parade, which was held in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on July 28.

During the meeting on Monday, the two navy commanders signed an agreement on maritime defense cooperation. The MoU is said to be the first of its kind signed between the two countries, according to IRIB.

The two sides also highlighted the need for preserving the security of the Caspian Sea through collective efforts of all littoral states.

Khanzadi and his Russian counterpart specially called for increasing sports-related programs, particularly in the field of diving, for the two countries’ army personnel.

Khanzadi had also announced earlier an agreement for joint naval exercises between Iranian and Russian forces in the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

He expressed hope that the joint exercises would take place in the next few months.

