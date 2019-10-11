Military MoU inked between Caspian Sea littoral states' navies

Commander of the Iranian Army's Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that the document encompasses educational, operational, rescue and intelligence domains.

During his stay in Russia, Khanzadi held separate meetings with the navy commanders of the Russian Federation, Republic of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

All five navy commanders arrived at this conclusion that the educational and technical needs of these navies should be fulfilled by relying on littoral states’ capacities, he added.

Khanzadi arrived in Russia on Thursday to attend the 4th meeting of the Caspian Sea Navy Commanders in St. Petersburg.

Earlier Iranian navy commander had pointed to organizing a joint military naval drill between naval forces of Iran and Russia in near future, reiterating, “when two or more countries hold a military drill, it means that a vast area of cooperation and agreement has been created among them.”

He termed enhancing military preparedness and attaining collective security in certain regions as the main aim behind organizing this military drill.

Coordination for organizing naval drill between Iran and Russia has been carried out previously and it is hoped that this military drill will be held in the Indian Ocean by the yearend, Khanzadi added.

