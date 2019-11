Code-named ‘Modafe’an-e Aseman-e Velayat 98’ [Guardians of Velayat’s Sky-98], the military drill aims to enhance military readiness and coordination of different air-defense forces.

The war game will be held in an area of 416,000 square kilometers.

Various home-grown missile and radar systems will counter different aerial threats during the war game.

