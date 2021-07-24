Iranian naval fleet arrives in St. Petersburg

The Iranian ambassador in Moscow made the announcement, adding that Iran Army's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi will also take part in the naval parade on the occasion of Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg at the invitation of the Russian Minister of Defense.

At the sidelines of the ceremony, Khanzadi will also meet with high-ranking representatives of the Russian armed forces and defense ministry, Kazem Jalali added.

The naval parade in honor of the 325th anniversary of the Russian fleet will be held on the Neva River in St. Petersburg tomorrow. According to the Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the passage of 54 vessels is planned, including frigates from Iran, India, and Pakistan.

On Friday, the Iranian envoy, Jalali, met with the Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Alexander Vasilyevich Fomin, discussing military and defense cooperation between the two countries.

The presence of the Iranian naval fleet in the parade of the Russian Navy in St. Petersburg, the prospects of defense and military cooperation between the two countries, and regional developments were discussed in this meeting.



