Caspian Sea, sea of ‘peace, friendship’

He made the remarks in his meeting with Azeri Navy Commander Admiral Rahmatov on Thursday and said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to develop and boost its ties with Republic of Azerbaijan in relevant field.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan have historical, cultural and lingual commonalities in a way that nations and governments of the two countries have established amicable relations with each other for many years, he said, adding, “moreover, the two countries share two land and sea borders.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khanzadi pointed to the strengthened and amicable relations between the two countries especially after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution and added, “Iran has gained salient achievements and progresses in various sectors after the Islamic Revolution in the fields of technology, science, defense, etc."

For his part, Azeri Navy Commander Admiral Rahmatov pointed to the friendly and amicable ties between naval forces of the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan and added, “cooperation of neighboring countries will prevent piracy. We are duty bound to maintain security of the Caspian Sea.”

He went on to say that Azerbaijan Navy Force has expressed its readiness to participate in Depth Diving Competitions hosted by Iranian Army’s Navy.

MA/4735509