Azeri labor min. to make trip to Iran

Due to an invitation made by his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Shariatmadari, Babayev will make his trip to Tehran in a few days.

The Azeri minister, during his stay, will finalize previously made agreements between the two countries to have them implemented, sign joint documents and will meet with Iranian labor minister and other senior officials in Tehran.

On October 2, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Iran Bonyad Hosseinov and the Head of Tabriz’s Chamber of Commerce Younes Zhaeleh met and held talks on bilateral cooperation.

Hosseinov said that bilateral trade volume between Iran and Azerbaijan increased by 74 percent last year, adding that there are now more opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in both countries for business and economic activists.

Emphasizing that the presidents of the two countries have met 12 times in recent years to enhance bilateral relations, Azerbaijan’s ambassador noted that both sides have taken effective steps to expand relations and Iran and Azerbaijan should to utilize the capacities in the private sector to develop relations.

The most important factor in the development of export is the road and transport sector, he added, saying that Iran and Azerbaijan’s transit cooperation will promote the export capacities of two countries.

Hosseinov also announced the serious cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan to launch a joint railway, adding that there are good investments in this sector by two countries which can be effective in developing bilateral relations and accessing international markets.

160 MoUs have been signed between Iran and Azerbaijan so far, he added.

