Navy cmdr. vows crushing response to any aggression

“In case of any miscalculation and aggression by the enemy, Army’s Navy, along with other armed forces of the country, will give the most crushing reaction in the shortest time possible,” he told reporters on Sunday in the sidelines of military parades in Bandar Abbas.

He went on to add that “Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense power is at its highest possible level and forces of Army and IRGC are ready to defend marine borders of the country.”

He said that forces of Army and IRGC will hold a naval parade today on the Persian Gulf waters where parts of home-made weapons and equipment will also be displayed.

“This naval parade aims to show the readiness of armed forces and Iran’s deterrence power, and also to send a message of peace and friendship to neighboring countries,” he added.

