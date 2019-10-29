Iranian Army Navy dispatches 64th fleet to intl. waters

A ceremony was held in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province on the Persian Gulf for the 63rd fleet of the Iranian Army Navy that had returned from their recent voyage to the international waters.

During the welcoming ceremony, Rear Admiral Tashk, the commander of the Moghadam Base of the South Fleet said that the 63rd fleet of the Iranian Army Navy sailed 15,000 nautical miles and spend 100 days sailing and proudly hoisted the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran in high seas.

Tashk added that one of the characteristics of increasing the fighting power of a country is creating a strategic depth, adding that these voyages will increase the strategic depth of the sacred establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The commander added that the 64th fleet of the Iranian Army Navy comprising Alvand Destroyer and Bandar Abbas logistics ship has embarked on a voyage to the international waters following the 63rd fleet's arrival.

