Iranian skies secured by self-sacrifices of Air Defense Force: Navy chief

“The skies of the Islamic Republic of Iran are always secured by the courage and self-sacrifices of the Air Defense Force,” Rear Admiral Khanzadi said on the occasion of National Air Defense Day.

He added that the force’s personnel have created a strong barrier against the enemies by their tactfulness, creativity and faith.

The Navy chief also hailed the significant achievements of the experts in the Air Defense sector and wished its personnel health and success.

Air Defense Force unveiled a new generation of homegrown jet-powered drone dubbed ‘Kian’ which could hit targets with pinpoint accuracy today.

Iran’s defense sector has seen many great achievements made by Iranian engineers during recent years. The most recent unveiling came last week as domestically made Bavar-373 air defense system came on stream. Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military power is just aimed at defending the country against threats and does not present any threat to others.

MNA/4708085