31 August 2019 - 15:57

Iran to hold naval drill in Caspian Sea

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Commander of the Iranian Army's Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced on Saturday that Iran is to carry out a military exercise in the Caspian Sea in near future.

Commander of the Iranian Army's Navy Rear Admiral Khanzadi, made the announcement today, adding that a four-day military maneuver codenamed ‘Power and Sustainable Security’ in the Caspian Sea exercise is to be hold in the Caspian Sea soon.

He maintained that the drill promotes Iran’s naval capabilities in the Caspian Sea and is carried out independently.

It is on the agenda to hold military exercise in collaboration with neighboring countries, he added.

Khanzadi noted that the security of the Caspian Sea should be maintained by its neighbors, and according to the agreements made, no country outside the Caspian Sea should be present in this region at all.

