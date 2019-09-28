  1. Politics
28 September 2019 - 21:16

Yemeni army launches big military operation in south of S Arabia

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced a major military operation by the army dubbed Nasr Min Allah in southern Saudi Arabia, adding thousands of Saudi troops have been captured.

At a news conference on Saturday, Yemeni military spokesman Brigadier Yahya Saree said that a major military operation codenamed Nasr Min Allah against the Saudi army in southern Saudi Arabia had been "going on for several months."

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said that "three Saudi brigades were destroyed during Operation Nasr Min Allah in the Najran region in the south of Saudi Arabia."

He stressed that "this operation is continuing for several months and during this time our enemies have suffered a lot of casualties." 

Saree explained "during the Nasr Min Allah operation, thousands of them, most of them traitors, were captured, including hundreds of Saudi commanders, soldiers and officers."

"In this unique operation, hundreds of kilometers have been liberated in Najran region and a number of Saudi soldiers have been taken captive," Saree said.

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman stressed that "the Yemeni army missile, drone and defensive units have taken part in the operation."

