More data on captured Saudi troops conditional: Yemeni spox

On Sunday, the first video from Saudi troops captured by Ansarullah as war prisoners was released after Yemenis carried out a major military operation, codenamed Nasr Min Allah, against the Saudi army in the southern province of Najran.

The spokesman said earlier on the same day that "this operation is continuing for several months and during this time our enemies have suffered a lot of casualties."

Saree explained "during the Nasr Min Allah operation, thousands of them, most of them traitors, were captured, including hundreds of Saudi commanders, soldiers and officers."

"In this unique operation, hundreds of kilometers have been liberated in Najran region and a number of Saudi soldiers have been taken captive," Saree said.

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman stressed that "the Yemeni army missile, drone and defensive units have taken part in the operation."

