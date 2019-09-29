  1. Politics
Al Saud on knees before Yemenis: IRGC dep.

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – “Despite the imposed sanctions of Yemen’s military industry, the country has been able to bring Saudis to their knees,” Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi told reporters on Sunday referring to the recent Yemeni forces' successful military operation against the Saudi army in Najran province.

“Resistance frontline is powerful now in the region and enemies admit its power,” he said.

“If enemies take a measure against Yemen, they will incur serious loss and this shows Yemenis’ deterring power,” Fadavi added.

A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Saturday a major military operation by the army dubbed Nasr Min Allah in southern Saudi Arabia, adding thousands of Saudi troops have been captured.

At a news conference, Yemeni military spokesman Brigadier Yahya Saree said that a major military operation codenamed, Nasr Min Allah, against the Saudi army in southern Saudi Arabia had been "going on for several months."

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said that "three Saudi brigades were destroyed during Operation Nasr Min Allah in the Najran region in the south of Saudi Arabia."

He stressed that "this operation is continuing for several months and during this time our enemies have suffered a lot of casualties." 

