Iran welcomes formation of national salvation government in Yemen

On the proposal for formation of a national salvation government in Yemen as offered by Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement and its allies which includes a halt to missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia in exchange for a halt to Saudi Arabia's attacks on the country, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Sunday evening "the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the Yemeni National Salvation Government's proposal to establish stability and security in the region.”

Mousavi added "unfortunately, despite the fact that the international community welcomed the proposal, Saudi Arabia is still seeking to fan the flames of war and continuing to bomb different areas in Yemen."

He further stated "we encourage the Saudi government to accept the proposal and support any move towards establishing a ceasefire and putting an end to the cruel war against the Yemeni nation and see it as an important step towards peace and stability in the region."

