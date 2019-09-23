Iran’s ideas in JCPOA framework: Mousavi

In her tweet, Amanpour wrote: “Iranian FM Zarif tells me today that President Rouhani is willing to meet with President Trump in New York this week “provided that President Trump is ready to do what's necessary,” exchanging sanctions relief for “permanent monitoring of Iranian nuclear facilities.”

Mousavi said “the Islamic Republic has its own diplomatic and political initiative under any circumstances and what FM Zarif said recently are the ones been spoken of previously to prove Iran’s innovativeness and that doors of diplomacy are always open.”

“Iran’s ideas are in the framework of JCPOA and the made agreements and if they accept and be honest, they will become operational,” he said, “Unfortunately, the other side and in particular the Americans are not honest and ready for it and if they were they could exit their own made dead-end.”

All the world countries’ officials admit that meeting and holding talks between Iran and the Americans after their withdrawal from the JCPOA is now very difficult and impossible unless they lift their imposed sanctions and stop economic terrorism against Iran, he added.

