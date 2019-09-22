Iran wants to make 9/22 a day of peace: FM Zarif

"9/22/1980 is a dark day for Iranians as it marks Saddam's invasion - with support of global powers," the top Iranian diplomat wrote in a tweet on Sunday, which marks the start of the Sacred Defense Week in Iran.

"Our region has been in turmoil ever since. We want to make 9/22 a day of peace- not war," Zarif added.

The foreign minister also referred to the remarks made by President Rouhani earlier today, saying "today President Rouhani launched Coalition for HOPE: Hormuz Peace Endeavour."

According to him, President Rouhani is slated to detail his peace endeavour during the UN General Assembly gathering later this month.

Rouhani is planned to leave Tehran for New York to attend the UN meeting tomorrow.

