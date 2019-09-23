Zarif, Mogherini hold talks in New York

The top diplomats are in New York to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Zarif and Mogherini are also scheduled to take part in the 4+1 meeting of the joint commission of the 2015 nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), which will be held at the ministerial level on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Zarif held separate meetings with Danish FM Jeppe Kofod and French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian who are also in New York for the UNGA.

Meetings were held in Iran’s mission at the United Nations where the sides discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues.

