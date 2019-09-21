Increasing resilience Govt.’s duty in sanctions era: 1st VP

“The US has sanctioned the Central bank of Iran, which can be an opportunity as well as a threat,” he said, “The government’s duty under the tough US-sanctions against Iran is improving resilience to overcome the difficulties.”

"The government should increase efficiency and practicality of its bodies to improve social assets of the community," he added.

US President Donald Trump announced new sanctions against Iran’s Central Bank on Friday describing them as the highest sanctions ever imposed on a foreign country by Washington.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the new anti-Iranian measure, saying, “The new sanctions are aimed at blocking Iran’s international transactions and its access to food and medicine. This move is unacceptable and dangerous.”

Governor of CBI Abdolnaser Hemmati said Friday that the US reimposition of sanctions on CBI revealed just how empty-handed the US is in pursuing the pressure campaign against Iran.

"The US' reimposition of sanctions on CBI shows they lack any more leverage for exerting more pressure against Iran," Hemmati added.

If such measures had any effect in advancing their unjust demands, Iran's economic situation would have been different from what it is now, Hemmati noted.

