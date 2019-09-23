Zarif meets with Japanese FM in NY to discuss Rouhani's Hormuz Peace Initiative

In the meeting, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed his appreciation to Japan for its efforts to enhance cooperation with Iran and said that the Iranian president looks forward to meeting with Japanese PM on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting.

The top Iranian diplomat added that what is happening in the region is the result of warmongering policies, adding that Iran is ready to help end the Yemeni war.

He further noted that the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will offer a coalition for peace in the Strait of Hormuz during his stay in New York to attend the UNGA meeting.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, who has been in New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly since Friday evening, has so far met with the foreign ministers of Oman, Denmark, France and the President of the International Red Cross.

Zarif has also held talks with several US and international media despite harsh restrictions imposed by Donald Trump's government while in New York.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Wednesday.

KI/IRN83487798