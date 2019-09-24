Iran to list 'United Against Nuclear Iran' as a terrorist group: FM spokesman

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman referred to the attempts by the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to bring together some adversary terrorist and separatist Iranian groups in a meeting organized by the 'United Against Nuclear Iran', noting that while the United States, on the one hand, calls for negotiations and reconciliation deceptively, it is going to organize, finance and provide arms and intelligence to the terrorist and criminal groups, which have blood of thousands of Iranian people on their hands and were Saddam's mercenaries during the imposed war on Iran.

Strongly condemning the US attempt to bring together the terrorist and separatist Iranian adversary groups, Mousavi recalled Iran's thousands of years of history, adding that the long-standing country will last for thousands of other years while the enemies and mercenaries will not be able to carry the slightest damage to it.

He further added that Iran will add the 'United Against Nuclear Iran' to its list of terrorist groups in the near future for its close ties and cooperation with terrorist groups.

According to the media reports, the US-based 'United Against Nuclear Iran' is going to hold a gathering in Roosevelt Hotel in New York today and it has invited terrorist and separatist armed groups such as MEK and Komala.

