FM Zarif 'emphatically' rules out possibility of Rouhani-Trump meeting

"Iran's Foreign Minister @JZarif just emphatically told @bgittleson at the UN that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will not meet with President Trump," Conor Finnegan, ABC News State Dept reporter, has said in a tweet on Monday.

The news comes after French President Macron said earlier today that he would hold separate meetings with his Iranian and American counterparts.

Meanwhile, the top Iranian diplomat told reporters at the UN that the US would not be able to force Iran to surrender through pressures.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, who has been in New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly since Friday evening, has so far met with different top diplomats including the foreign ministers of Oman, Denmark, France, Pakistan, India and the President of the International Red Cross as well as Nigeria's UN envoy.

Zarif has also held talks with several US and international media despite harsh restrictions imposed by Donald Trump's government while in New York.

President Rouhani of Iran is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Wednesday.

