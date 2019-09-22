US wants to make negotiations with Iran impossible by imposing sanctions

The top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in an interview with CGTN during which he dismissed the newly announced sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) by Washington.

During the interview, Zarif cast doubt on how effective the new measures would be, given that Iran has managed to stabilize its economy following earlier US sanctions.

"The US is running out of options," Zarif said. "The maximum sanctions do not work."

He said that the measures would only make future negotiations impossible.

"It makes it more difficult to remove the sanctions. They want to make the negotiations impossible... want to make a change impossible. It's very difficult for (President Trump) and his successor to remove," he said.

KI/PR