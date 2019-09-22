  1. Politics
22 September 2019 - 09:44

Iranian, Omani FMs meet in New York

Iranian, Omani FMs meet in New York

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi in New York.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi in New York on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on the latest developments in bilateral ties as well as the most important regional and international issues.

Zarif is in New York as part of the Iranian delegation participating at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. President Rouhani is scheduled to deliver a speech at the high-level General Debate, which will kick off on Sept. 24.

MNA/MFA

News Code 150295

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News