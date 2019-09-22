Iranian, Omani FMs meet in New York

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi in New York on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on the latest developments in bilateral ties as well as the most important regional and international issues.

Zarif is in New York as part of the Iranian delegation participating at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. President Rouhani is scheduled to deliver a speech at the high-level General Debate, which will kick off on Sept. 24.

MNA/MFA