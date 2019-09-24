No new deal before compliance with current one, says Zarif

“E3's paralysis in fulfilling their obligations w/o US permission has been clear since May 2018,” wrote Zarif in a tweet early Tuesday, in reaction to a statement by the E3 — France, Germany and the UK.

He went on to suggest a solution to this “deficiency” as “mustering will to forge independent path—not parroting absurd US claims & requests INCONSISTENT with JCPOA. No new deal before compliance w/ current one.”

The E3 — France, Germany and the UK — which are the three European signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), issued a joint statement blaming Iran for the attack last week on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, the responsibility of which was claimed by Yemeni Ansarullah forces.

“It is clear to us that Iran bears responsibility,” the E3 said. “The time has come for Iran to accept negotiation on a long-term framework for its nuclear programme as well as on issues related to regional security.”

Prior to the statement, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Britain believes Iran was responsible for the attacks and will work with the United States and European allies on a so-called joint response.

In reaction, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said “Instead of making futile attempts against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the British government needs to answer the call of so many people in the world to stop selling deadly weapons to Saudi Arabia, and to free itself from the accusation of committing war crimes against the Yemeni people.”

Tehran has vehemently rejected accusations of involvement in the raids on Saudi oil facilities as "lies" and warned of "an all-out war" in the event of military strikes against the country.

MNA/4727032