Govt. source outlines details of Iran's offer to resolve ongoing standoff over nuclear program

According to the website of English-language Press TV, the government source said that based on the proposal, Iran would sign into law the Additional Protocol of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which means bringing forward a step that it was originally supposed to take in 2023 under the deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In return, Iran wants the US Congress to endorse the 2015 nuclear deal and vote for the lifting of all anti-Iran sanctions now, instead of in 2023.

Speaking with CNN on Monday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said that Iran is open to the idea of a “permanent for permanent” mechanism with the United States, which means Iran will agree to permanent inspections of its nuclear facilities in exchange for the US permanently lifting the sanctions.

KI/PR