23 September 2019 - 22:00

Zarif holds talks with Austrian counterpart

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Iranian FM met and hold talks with his Austrian counterpart at the place of UN headquarters in New York on Monday.

Zarif met and hold talks with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

He had earlier held separate meetings with his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi, Danish FM Jeppe Kofod, French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian and the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini on Sunday on the sidelines of UN General Assembly.

Zarif is in New York as part of the Iranian delegation participating at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. President Rouhani is scheduled to deliver a speech at the high-level General Debate, which will kick off on Sept. 24.

