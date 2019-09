In World Wrestling Championship, Deepak Punia from India was to clash with Yazdani in the 86Kg Category final today at Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan.

However, Punia pulled out of the title clash due to an ankle injury sustained during the semifinal bout.

The Indian wrestler, in the semi-final match, had defeated Switzerland’s Stefan Reichmuth 8-2. Yazdani, in Semifinal, defeated Myles Amine from San Marino gaining gain Tokyo Olympic quota.

