Jun 15, 2020, 11:13 AM

Iran's Yazdani wins UWW's Fantasy Wrestling Tournament

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Gaining 53 percent of the 164,000 fans' votes of the UWW’s Freestyle Fantasy Wrestling Tournament, Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani finished the event beating his Azerbaijani rival Haji Aliyev.

"Congratulations to @hasan_yazdani73 for winning UWW's Freestyle Fantasy Wrestling Tournament," the United World Wrestling (UWW) wrote on an Instagram post on Monday. 

The Iranian Wrestler is to represent Iran in the postponed 2020 Olympic Games.

Yazdani became an Olympic champion in the 74kg category at the 2016 Summer Olympics after defeating Russian wrestler Aniuar Geduev in the final.

The following year he became World Champion at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships in the 86 kg category.

