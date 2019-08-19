  1. Sports
Iran Greco-Roman runner-up at 2019 Junior World C’ship

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Greco-Roman team finished the 2019 edition of Junior World Championships in the second place.

On the final day of the event in Estonia’s Tallinn on Sunday, Iran added one other bronze to its tally. In a close encounter, Iran’s Mohammadreza Mahmoud Rostami overpowered Ismail Gun of Turkey to earn the bronze medal of 72kg.

Earlier on Saturday, Greco-Roman wrestlers won two gold and two bronze medals in the event.

Russia won the title with 157 points while Iran and turkey stood next with 121 and 117 respectively.

The 2019 edition of World Junior Championships kicked off was held from August 12 to 18 in Estonia’s Tallinn in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s categories.

On Wednesday, Iranian freestyle team had finished the event in the third place with 119 points.

