Iran freestyle wrestling lands in 4th place in world c'ships

The 2019 World Wrestling Championships was held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from 14 September to 22 and at the end of the competitions today, Iran stood in the 4th place of freestyle event by winning one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

Hassan Yazdani at the 86kg division won Iran's only gold medal, Alireza Karimi at 92 kg won a silver, while Yunes Emami and Behnam Ehsanpour brought home the two bronze medals at the weights of 70 and 61 kg, respectively.

Russian team (190 points), Kazakhstan (103), and the United States (94 points) stood on the first to third places on the podium, followed by Iran in the fourth place with 93 points.

In the last edition of the World Wrestling Championships in 2018, Iran landed in the 6th place, suggesting a better display this year.

