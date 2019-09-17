Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers win two more bronze at World Wrestling C’ships

Alireza Nejati defeated Uzbekistan’s Elmurat Tasmuradov 7-5 at the 60kg bronze medal match.

Mirambek Ainagulov of Kazakhstan also claimed the bronze medal after defeating Lenur Temirov from Ukraine.

Kenichiro Fumita of Japan won the gold medal, beating Russian Sergey Emelin 10-5 in the final match.

Geraei defeated Armenian Karapet Chalyan 9-6 to win the bronze medal at the 77kg.

Uzbekistan’s Jalgasbay Berdimuratov also won a bronze medal after defeating Askhat Dilmukhamedov from Kazakhstan.

Hungarian Tamás Lőrincz won the gold medal by beating Alex Bjurberg Kessidis from Sweden 8-0 in the final match.

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Saeid Abdvali had claimed a bronze medal at the 82kg weight class on Sunday.

With these three results, Iran gained a total of 75 points to finish the event in the fourth place. Russia claimed the title while Georgia and Uzbekistan stood next.

The 2019 World Wrestling Championships are being held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from 14 September to 22 September, 2019.

About 1,000 wrestlers from 102 countries compete in the competition.

HJ/4721093