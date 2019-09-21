  1. Sports
Iran's Alireza Karimi wins silver medal at 2019 Wrestling World C'ships

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian freestyle wrestler Alireza Karimi has won a silver medal at the 2019 Wrestling World Championships (WWC).

In the final of 92 kg division of the 2019 Wrestling World Championships (WWC), Alireza Karimi took on an American opponent and lost 4-0 to take the second place on the podium.

Karimi's silver was the second medal for the Iranian team in this round of world championships after a bronze by Yunes Emami.

With these two medals, Iran is in third place with 51 points after Russia and Kazakhstan with 115 and 75 points, respectively.

The 2019 World Wrestling Championships are being held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from 14 September to 22.

