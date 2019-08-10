  1. Sports
Wrestlers gain 11 more medals at 2019 Tbilisi Grand Prix

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Iranian wrestlers snatched two gold, two silver and seven bronze medals at 2019 edition of Tbilisi Grand Prix of V. Balavadze and G. Kartozia in Georgia on Friday.

Tbilisi Grand Prix of V. Balavadze and G. Kartozia kicked off in Tbilisi, Georgia, on August 7 and it will wrap up on August 11. The event is underway in both Greco-Roman and freestyle categories.

On Friday and in the Greco-Roman event, Hamed Tab and Ramin Taheri earned gold medals of 67kg and 87kg categories respectively. Mohammad Ali Geraei settled for silver of 77kg while Shirzad Beheshti (60kg), Alireza Nejati (60kg), Mohammad Javad Rezaei (67kg) and Pejman Poshtam (77kg) received bronze medals.

In the freestyle competitions, Peyman Biabani gained a silver of 65kg and three other bronzes were earned by Alireza Sarlak (57kg), Abolfazl Hajipour (65kg), and Reza Afzali (74kg).

On Thursday, Iranian wrestlers collected three gold, one silver and three bronze medals of the event.

