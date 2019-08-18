Iran wins two golds at 2019 Greco-Roman Junior World C’ship

Iran’s Mohammad Naghousi edged past Russia’s Damir Rakhimov in the final of 77kg to earn the world title.

The other gold was gained by Aliakbar Yousofi who overpowered USA’s Cohlton Michael Schultz in the final match of 130kg.

Shahin Eidi Badaghi and Poya Soulat Dadmarz also won two bronze medals for Iran in 65kg and 55kg.

At the end of Saturday matches, Iran stands second with 90 points following Russia which has collected 97 points. The competition will continue today in the next five weight categories.

The 2019 edition of World Junior Championships kicked off on August 12 in Estonia’s Tallinn in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s categories. The event will end on August 18.

Here are the full results of Saturday matches as reported by the United World Wrestling:

Team Scores (After Day 6)

GOLD - Russia (97 points)

SILVER - Iran (90 points)

BRONZE - Georgia (56 points)

Fourth - Turkey (42 points)

Fifth - United States (41 points)

55kg

GOLD - Anvar ALLAKHIAROV (RUS) df. Zaur ALIYEV (AZE), 9-4

BRONZE - Ken MATSUI (JPN) df. Nurmukhammet ABDULLAEV (KGZ), 13-12

BRONZE - Poya Soulat DAD MARZ (IRI) df. Tigran MINASYAN (ARM), 2-0

63kg

GOLD - Abu AMAEV (RUS) df. Leri ABULADZE (GEO), 5-3

BRONZE - Shahin Eidi BADAGHI MOFRAD (IRI) df. Nikalas Petrov SULEV (BUL), 3-2

BRONZE - Alston Jon NUTTER (USA) df. Kamil CZARNECKI (POL), via fall

77kg

GOLD - Mohammad NAGHOUSI (IRI) df. Damir RAKHIMOV (RUS), 2-1

BRONZE - Dmytro VASETSKYI (UKR) df. Exauce MUKUBU (NOR) , 3-2

BRONZE - Sajan SAJAN (IND) df. Abdurrahman KALKAN (TUR), 11-1

87kg

GOLD - Ilia ERMOLENKO (RUS) df. Giorgi KATSANASHVILI (GEO), 2-0

BRONZE - Bedirhan TAN (TUR) df. Jacob Edward LOGAARD (SWE), 3-0

BRONZE - Ihar YARASHEVICH (BLR) df. Hasan FOROUZANDEH GHOJEHBEIGLOU (IRI), 4-4

130kg

GOLD - Aliakbar YOUSOFIAHMADCHALI (IRI) df. Cohlton Michael SCHULTZ (USA), 2-1

BRONZE - Dariusz VITEK (HUN) df. Lu ZHANG (CHN), 3-2

BRONZE - Muhammet Hamza BAKIR (TUR) df. Robinzon ESADZE (GEO), 5-1

