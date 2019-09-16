Abdevali collects Iran’s first medal in 2019 World Wrestling C’ships

In the 82kg category of men’s Greco-Roman event, Abdvali repeated his bronze medal in world competitions with a 7-0 victory over Ukraine’s Iurii Sckruiba 7-0. The other bronze went to China’s Qian Haitao.

Georgia’s Lasha Gobadze overpowered Azerbaijan’s Rafig Huseynov 5-3 in the final of this weight category.

Here are results of Greco-Roman event on Sunday according to United World Wrestling:

55kg (20 entries)

Gold – Nugzari TSURTSUMIA (GEO) df. Khorlan ZHAKANSHA (KAZ) by TF, 9-0, :58

Bronze – Eldaniz AZIZLI (AZE) df. Max NOWRY (USA) by TF, 8-0, :38

Bronze – Shota OGAWA (JPN) df. CAO Liguo (CHN) by TF, 11-2, 2:34

63kg (18 entries)

Gold – Shinobu OTA (JPN) df. Stepan MARYANYAN (RUS), 10-4

Bronze – Slavik GALSTYAN (ARM) df. Meysam DALKHANI (IRI), 7-5

Bronze – Almat KEBISPAYEV (KAZ) df. Tynar SHARSHENBEKOV (KGZ) by TF, 9-0, 2;32

72kg (25 entries)

Gold – Abulazid MANTSIGOV (RUS) df. Aram VARDANYAN (UZB) by TF, 9-0, :54

Bronze – Aik MNATSAKANIAN (BUL) df. Michael WIDMAYER (GER), 3-3

Bronze – Balint KORPASI (HUN) df. LEE Jiyeon (KOR) by TF, 9-0, 4:43

82kg (23 entries)

Gold – Lasha GOBADZE (GEO) df. Rafig HUSEYNOV (AZE), 5-3

Bronze – QIAN Haitao (CHN) df. Nurbek KHASHIMBEKOV (UZB) by Fall, :51 (4-4)

Bronze – Saied ABDVALI (IRI) df. Iurii SCKRUIBA (UKR), 7-0

The 2019 Senior Wrestling World Championships kicked off on September 14 at the Barys Arena in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The 9-day Wrestling World Championships is the first qualification event for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. The top six finishers in each Olympic weight category in Nur-Sultan will secure an Olympic qualification for their nation, according to the United World Wrestling. The remaining qualification spots will be earned at continental competitions and a "Last Chance Qualifier" during the 2020 competition calendar.

The event started with Greco-Roman on Saturday and will be followed by women's wrestling and concluding with men’s freestyle.

