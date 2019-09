TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Iran's Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Masoud Soltanifar paid a visit to "Wrestling House" on Saturday to inspect the level of preparedness of both national Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams before they embark for the 2019 World Wrestling Championships, which will be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from 14 September to 22 September, 2019.